Two-time Latin Grammy award-winner Chiquis to perform at Pala Casino

PALA – Chiquis will be performing Sunday, Dec. 8 at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. Janney Marín, better known as Chiquis, is a dynamic force in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents as a two-time Latin Grammy award-winning artist, businesswoman, author, and media personality. Her journey to success is marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless drive to inspire and empower others.

In 2013, Chiquis embarked on her solo music career, fulfilling a promise to her late mother, the legendary Jenni Rivera. In less than two years, her debut album, Ahora, soared to the top of the char...