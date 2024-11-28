Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two-time Latin Grammy award-winner Chiquis to perform at Pala Casino

Chiquis will be performing at Pala Casino on Dec. 8. Village News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Chiquis will be performing Sunday, Dec. 8 at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. Janney Marín, better known as Chiquis, is a dynamic force in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents as a two-time Latin Grammy award-winning artist, businesswoman, author, and media personality. Her journey to success is marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless drive to inspire and empower others.

In 2013, Chiquis embarked on her solo music career, fulfilling a promise to her late mother, the legendary Jenni Rivera. In less than two years, her debut album, Ahora, soared to the top of the char...

 

