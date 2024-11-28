Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burns in San Diego and Imperial Counties

EL CAJON – The Cal Fire San Diego Unit is preparing to conduct prescribed burns across San Diego and Imperial counties as part of an ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risk, enhance ecosystem health, and protect community safety.

These projects are planned during carefully selected weather conditions that meet specific safety and ecological parameters. Each prescribed burn project undergoes a comprehensive review to ensure it meets the criteria for environmental benefit, appropriate weather, smoke management, and fire safety.

Once a project is approved, trained Cal Fire personnel will conduct t...