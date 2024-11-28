County receives Traffic Safety grant for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

The county's Health and Human Services Agency has received a $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. The program will promote safe practices for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers' on how to responsibly share roads and paths. The grant program runs through September 2025.

"We are excited to receive this grant, it will allow us to significantly expand our bicycle and pedestrian safety program," said County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. "By focusing on education, awareness...