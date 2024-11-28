Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County receives Traffic Safety grant for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

Cassie N. Saunders, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Nov 28, 2024 1:3am0
The Office of Traffic Safety grant will fund bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors. Village News/Courtesy photo

The county's Health and Human Services Agency has received a $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program. The program will promote safe practices for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers' on how to responsibly share roads and paths. The grant program runs through September 2025.

"We are excited to receive this grant, it will allow us to significantly expand our bicycle and pedestrian safety program," said County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez. "By focusing on education, awareness...

 

