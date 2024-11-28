Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health Right Here: Abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound screening

Devin Zarkowsky, Special to the Village News | Last updated Nov 28, 2024 1:41am0
Ultrasound image of a AAA

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a serious condition that occurs when the large blood vessel bringing blood from the heart to the body called the aorta weakens and bulges. If left untreated, an AAA can rupture, leading to life-threatening internal bleeding.

Therefore, early detection is critical, and ultrasound screening has become a standard method for diagnosing AAAs, particularly in high-risk populations such as older adults and smokers.

Ultrasound Screening for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Ultrasound screening for AAA is a non-invasive, cost-effective, and reliable method offered here in Fa...

 

