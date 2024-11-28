Men are needed to speak up and advocate for boys in foster care

SAN DIEGO – Research has proven the benefits of a positive, reliable adult male figure in children’s lives, especially boys – but only a small fraction of the boys who desperately need these role models in San Diego County have them.

Voices for Children has put out an urgent call for compassionate and empathetic men in San Diego County to step up and become volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

In San Diego County, about 50% of the 2,750 children in foster care annually are boys, but only 19% of CASA advocates are male. Currently, 32 boys in San Diego County are waiting for an a...