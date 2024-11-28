Protect your mental acuity as you age

For many of us, the fear of losing our cognitive faculties – the very essence of our identities – to diseases like dementia or Alzheimer’s is a deeply troubling prospect that can overshadow many other health concerns. Unlike cancer or cardiovascular disorders, there is currently no cure for these conditions, making prevention or risk reduction our primary strategy.

Women are more likely to develop neurodegenerative diseases

Alzheimer’s is nearly twice as prevalent in women as it is in men. Women’s longer lifespan, often exceeding 85 years, contributes to a higher incidence of Alzheimer’s, reac...