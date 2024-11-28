Spay and Neuter: The lifesaving choice every pet owner can make

As animal shelters across the country face record numbers of homeless animals, spaying and neutering pets has become more critical than ever. These simple yet powerful procedures offer more than just health benefits for our pets – they are key to preventing unplanned litters and reducing the overwhelming strain on our shelters.

By making the choice to spay or neuter, pet owners not only invest in their pets' health, but also support the well-being of their communities.

Consider the story of Penguin, a 9-year-old Siberian husky who came to San Diego Humane Society this summer suffering from a l...