Temecula Valley Hospital appoints new CFO

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) announced the appointment of Zachary Johnson, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Nov. 4, responsible for overseeing the financial operations of TVH, including budgeting, financial planning, revenue cycle management, and strategic fiscal initiatives.

His leadership will play a key role in ensuring the hospital continues to deliver exceptional care while maintaining financial sustainability and efficiency.

Johnson brings a wealth of experience in healthcare financial management to his new role. Prior to joining T...