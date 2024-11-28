The ABC's of digestion

Upon a recent holiday in the UK, I embraced their widely accessible "digestive aids" encouraged to aid the human body's digestive tract. Every which way I turned, there was a digestive aid beverage being offered. This piqued my curiosity as well as made me smile.

I admire that this health topic is of general knowledge there. Not only that, but there are many aids offered to select from, that one can tailor to their personal health needs.

Digestive aids and the entire topic of digestion shouldn't be hidden. It's not taboo. We all have to digest our food and drink. At some point in all our lives...