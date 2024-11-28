Tips to reduce food waste this happy holiday season

The holidays are the season for – food!

And the County of San Diego wants to give you some tips to help make sure you don't waste a single bite.

Believe it or not, up to 40% of the total U.S. food supply goes to waste every year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The opportunity to waste food increases during the holidays, as our feasts march from Thanksgiving through New Year's. It's a waste that can also cost you money. The USDA estimates that the average family of four spends $1,500 a year on food they end up never eating.

And food waste can even make climate change...