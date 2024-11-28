Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Unified School District names Dr. Heather Golly as Superintendent

Dr. Heather Golly is the new superintendent of the Bonsall Unified School District, Village News/BUSD photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District announced the appointment of Dr. Heather Golly as Superintendent following unanimous confirmation at the Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 20.

"Dr. Golly inspires a district-wide learning environment that is welcoming, healthy, and high-performing. She brings a wealth of teaching and administrative experience and a strong commitment to fostering scholastic excellence," said Larissa Anderson, president of the BUSD Board of Trustees.

As Executive Director of Educational Services for BUSD, she facilitated professional development aligned with district...

 

