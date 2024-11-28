BWC adheres to 120 year old 'Collect'

BONSALL – In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Bonsall Woman's Club is grateful for its growing membership and dedicated leadership. BWC anticipates that the upcoming "Christmas in the Forest" fundraiser to be held at The Havens on Dec. 9 will be a sold-out success.

To start every general meeting, BWC recites the "Collect for Clubwomen" by Mary Stewart (1876 – 1943). At the time of the Collect's writing in 1904, Stewart was a new principal of a Colorado high school, and the Collect was used as a personal daily affirmation without any specific organization in mind.

She believed that "women workin...