Duran Jr sworn in as a CHP officer

WEST SACRAMENTO – Jesus Duran Jr. of Fallbrook has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP's Mt. Shasta Area office.

Officer Duran graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2011. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he studied Emergency Medical Service at Palomar Community College in San Marcos. Also, he was employed as an Emergency Medical Technician for American Medical Response in San Diego.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity...