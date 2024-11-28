Floral design pathway launches at D'Vine Path

FALLBROOK – Last month, D'Vine Path officially welcomed a new pathway to the program. Petals by D'Vine Path is primarily a floral design curriculum with a focus on communication skills, customer service, sales and floriculture.

Led by longtime floral designer and Petals Director Kelly McKelvey, Petals by D'Vine Path aims to educate a select group of students in floral design and improve their customer service skills through real-life work experience running a farmstand. Since the official launch on Oct. 1, the students have already participated in multiple floral sales as well as floral design...