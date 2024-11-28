Just two girls from Fallbrook

It's been decades since anyone has uttered these famous words, "Hey, let's put on a show." And then did it.

That is until Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan, two sisters from Fallbrook, who have been performing from a young age and have gone from their living room to the stage.

"Cinballera" is the name of their 501c3 organization, pronounced (cheen-ball-era). Cine named for their love of old movies, ball for ballet, and finally opera. Cinballera. Appropriately, their new home is the historic Mission Theater on Main Avenue. While to some their success may seem like a streak of good luck, it's more lik...