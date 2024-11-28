Legacy awards 2024 grants to nonprofits

FALLBROOK – Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, celebrating its 30th year, recently announced the winners of its 2024 grants.

Since 1994, Legacy Endowment has been a trusted steward of enduring philanthropy in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and even beyond the North San Diego County region. Its #1 goal is to help individuals and nonprofit agencies realize a vision of resiliency and strength through charitable giving that exceeds all horizons and financially weathers all storms.

Executive Director Jean Larsen said, “We extend our gratitude to our remarkable 2024 Grants Committee! A spec...