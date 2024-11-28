Rainbow area added to Division 2 of EMWD

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The reorganization in which the Rainbow Municipal Water District detached from the San Diego County Water Authority and annexed to the Eastern Municipal Water District as a retail agency is now complete. Eastern has adjusted its division boundaries to add Rainbow to Division 2 for EMWD election purposes.
The 4-0 EMWD board vote Nov. 20, with Jeff Armstrong absent, adopts a resolution adding Rainbow to Division 2. The board also authorized EMWD general manager Joe Mouawad or his designee to execute a billing and service agreement between Rainbow and Eastern for Eastern to be Rainbow’s wholesale...
