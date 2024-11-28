Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow area added to Division 2 of EMWD

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Nov 28, 2024 3:11am0
Share

The reorganization in which the Rainbow Municipal Water District detached from the San Diego County Water Authority and annexed to the Eastern Municipal Water District as a retail agency is now complete. Eastern has adjusted its division boundaries to add Rainbow to Division 2 for EMWD election purposes.

The 4-0 EMWD board vote Nov. 20, with Jeff Armstrong absent, adopts a resolution adding Rainbow to Division 2. The board also authorized EMWD general manager Joe Mouawad or his designee to execute a billing and service agreement between Rainbow and Eastern for Eastern to be Rainbow’s wholesale...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 11/28/2024 03:55