Toys for Tots Time returns at 5 county airports

The hap-happiest season of all is here again. And nothing makes the holiday season happier than putting smiles on the faces of children.

You can get that happy feeling with the help of the U.S. Marine Corps and County of San Diego.

All you have to do is drop off a new, unwrapped toy in a Toys for Tots donation box at one of five County airports.

Donation boxes are out and will remain up until Saturday, Dec. 14 at those five airports: McClellan Airport in Carlsbad, Gillespie Field in El Cajon, Fallbrook Airpark in Fallbrook, Ramona Airport in Ramona and Borrego Valley Airport in Borrego Springs...