Traffic Collision Closes Lanes on I-15 North in Gopher Canyon

A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 North near the Gopher Canyon Road exit disrupted traffic Thursday afternoon, with emergency responders arriving at the scene to manage injuries and clear debris.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash occurred shortly after 2:10 p.m. and involved three to four vehicles, including a gray Kia Soul, a maroon Honda Pilot, and a red Nissan pickup. Witnesses described one SUV flipping onto its roof in the center divider. Airbags were deployed, and debris littered the roadway.

Initial reports categorized the incident as a non-injury hit-and-run, but it was later escalated to a major injury collision requiring emergency medical response. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene at 2:22 p.m., temporarily blocking all but one northbound lane.

CHP officers noted approximately 20 feet of guardrail damage near the crash site. Tow trucks were dispatched to remove the disabled vehicles, including one with rear-end damage and a blown tire. By 2:34 p.m., lanes began reopening as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Traffic delays extended back to Camino Del Rey as drivers navigated the congestion.

No further details about the injured parties or the extent of their injuries were immediately available.