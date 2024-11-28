Tribal Council Members re-elected

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians announces the re-election of Robert Smith as Tribal Chairman, Theresa J. Nieto as Treasurer and Shelia L. Smith-Lopez as Committee Member. The election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

First elected in 1990, Chairman Smith has served for over three decades, leading the Tribe through transformative advancements that have bolstered the well-being of its members, the surrounding community, and Native peoples statewide.

The Tribe has achieved historic milestones over the last 30 years, including negotiating California’s first Tribal-State compact, opening the s...