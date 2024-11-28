Workers of the Week help young people

The staff of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North County works with children, from left, front, Emily Kenner, Raul Perez, Lluvia Figueroa, Perla Ordonez, Anjelica Campa, Graciela Avelar, Lorena Jenkins; back, Jarame Turnage and Gabe Gonzalez. Their mission is "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens." This mission is carried out each day in the Ingold Clubhouse, the new Teen Center, school sites, and residential complex site. To find out more about how the Boys & Girls Club helps the kids in the community, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or 445 East Ivy Street or call 760-728-5871. Village News/David Landry photo
