Jones warns Californians to save now for higher gas prices in 2025

Plans to introduce bill to stop 65-cent gas price hike

SACRAMENTO – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) warned Californians, Nov. 19, to start saving for 2025 gas prices, which could increase up to 90 cents per gallon, according to a new study by the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

“I’m concerned Californians will face major sticker shock and be unprepared for the rapid gas price spike in 2025, which could be an additional 90 cents per gallon, thanks to Gavin Newsom’s political agenda to drive up gas prices and force Californians into electric vehicles,” said Jones. “The average family with two drivers should be prepared to pay an additional $900 next year for gasoline."

The new USC study estimates that several recent regulatory and market impacts could cause gas prices to spike up to 89.8 cents per gallon in 2025. These factors include:

1) The California Air Resources Board’s new regulation on Low Carbon Fuel Standard (65 cents per gallon)

2) Newsom’s AB2x-1 requiring California oil refiners to maintain a ready-stock pile of gasoline and withhold supply from the market (4.7 cents-27 cents per gallon)

3) The closure of the Phillips 66 refinery, bringing a loss of 8.3% of total refinery capacity in California (8.2 cents-14 cents per gallon)

4) The automatic increase on California’s gasoline excise tax (nearly 2 cents)

“Governor Newsom’s political agenda to raise gas prices is a direct attack on struggling Californians, with devastating consequences for our economy. Workers will struggle to afford their commutes, the cost of goods will skyrocket, and families will be forced to cut back on even the most basic activities. On day 1 of the new legislative session, we will fight these price increases, starting with a bill to repeal the new LCFS regulation and its 65-cent gas price hike,” continued Jones.

The study found that the average Californian driving a gas-powered car would need to earn an additional $600-$1,000 a year in pre-tax income to ‘break even’ with 2024 gas prices. The blistering study could not come at a worse time for Newsom politically, as he recently purchased a $9.1 million mansion in Marin County.

“Newsom is completely out of touch, recently purchasing a $9.1 million mansion in Kentfield, a wealthy town that’s 90 miles away from his job in Sacramento. While regular Californians face tough choices between putting food on the table or gas in their cars, Newsom will be chauffeured to work from his luxury home in a taxpayer-funded car, running on taxpayer-funded gas, on the rare occasions he decides to show up. Californians deserve a governor who understands their struggles – not a coastal elitist, disconnected from reality, dictating policy from his Bay Area mansion,” concluded Jones.