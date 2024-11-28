Merry Days should be safe

Festive foods, drinks and a myriad of holiday events are coming now. For example, the Fallbrook Christmas Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“Cheers” to holidays means planning ahead if drinking. A responsible driver can get folded like a pretzel after being hit by a drunken one.

A drunken driver hit me in 1992 when I was 16. Years of medical care and therapy in San Jose, San Ramon, Stockton and Tracy followed. I have problems hearing, talking and walking. After 30+ years, I have adapted to this depressing change.

Taking Interstate 15 to go to and from a holiday party? Do not let your night of drinking turn into a nightmare: don’t drive drunk. Before celebrating, make sure you have a sober driver to take you home. If tapped to be the designated driver, do not drink alcohol. Take that role seriously.

Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California