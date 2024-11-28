Our firemen and women are remarkable first responders and deserve extraordinary credit. To illustrate the point, a Fallbrook friend is in the process of selling his surfboard to a fireman out of Riverside. Just before the deal could be closed, the fireman was “pulled for a Strike Team.” Here is his letter:

“We were [pulled away to the Wolf Fire and] stayed on it all night. We had our 24 [hours] off yesterday. Miserable sleep. Slept in the hose bed [of a fire truck] in 37 degree temps. Ventura and Malibu are already popping off [so I might be called there next].”

His mattress of hose was not exactly the Hampton Inn.

Don’t forget to thank our local firefighters for their heroic efforts which benefit us immensely. The Garden fire in Fallbrook is but the latest example.

Bob Gonsett