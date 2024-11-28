Re: 'Keep the Faith' [Village News, Letter, 11/14/2024]

Mr. Rhodes recognizes that "forces" are trying to keep the American people in opposition; or as he says "forces ... trying to dehumanize us and pit ourselves against each other – trying to make us lose faith in American institutions."

I can define the crux of those 'forces' for him: left-wing propaganda. Propaganda is what leads him to believe that President-elect Trump and his associates are liars, are ignorant, corrupt, misogynistic, racist, and criminals. Left-wing propaganda is what causes Mr. Rhodes to believe that Mr. Trump is a petty wannabe tyrant.

However, Mr. Rhodes also refers to the almost 77,000,000 who voted for President Trump as good people with good intentions. That's quite a conundrum; either those 77 million didn't care whether or not the federal government is directed by a bunch of ignorant, lying racist criminals supporting a tyrant, or they didn't believe a word of it.

David Lewis