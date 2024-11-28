Re: 'Making change on the Planning Group' [Village News, Mervich letter, 11/21/24]

Fallbrook Community Planning Group on the whole, I believe, are doing an excellent job as volunteers. The volunteers are not a paid group. What is wrong with Mark Mervich thinking they should take on more responsibilities, is they would be donating more of their own time.

Mark, if you think that people should be helped ..have at it. You can volunteer your time and help people follow through with the county. You don't need to be a part of FCPG to take that responsibility.

Jan Scott