San Diego County must protect its communities from sexually violent predators

San Diego County is once again confronting the unsettling prospect of Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) being released into our neighborhoods. These are not ordinary offenders; they are individuals convicted of the most heinous sexual crimes, with conditions that make them highly likely to reoffend. Despite years of public outcry and legislative efforts, the system continues to favor the placement of these dangerous individuals over the safety of our families.

Now, our community is faced with the possibility of two notorious predators, Alvin Quarles and Merle Wakefield, being transiently released into our midst. Alvin Quarles, infamously known as the “Bolder than Most” rapist, left a trail of terror after committing violent sexual assaults against a dozen women. His actions were so brazen, so predatory, that his very name strikes fear in those familiar with his crimes. Similarly, Merle Wakefield has a horrifying history, convicted of lewd acts with a minor and rape by force. Designated as a Sexually Violent Predator, his track record makes it clear he poses a grave threat to public safety.

The proposal to transiently release these individuals is nothing short of reckless. Transient release would allow these predators to move freely between hotels or other temporary housing, creating an unpredictable and dangerous situation for our communities. Families deserve certainty and security, not the looming fear that these men could be living next door or walking the same streets as their children.

This approach has already proven disastrous in other parts of California. The transient release system has a failure rate of 50%, with many predators ending up back in state hospitals after violating the terms of their release. It’s an experiment that puts communities at risk while failing to rehabilitate offenders. Adding insult to injury, the cost to California taxpayers is staggering. Each released predator costs an average of $439,071 per year – a massive financial burden for a process that consistently fails to deliver public safety.

This is not just a matter of policy; it is a fundamental issue of justice and community protection. Allowing these predators to be released into our neighborhoods prioritizes their rights over the safety of law-abiding citizens. It sends a dangerous message – that public safety is secondary to a flawed system.

We cannot stand idly by while decisions like this are made. Our voices matter, and now is the time to use them. I am committed to doing everything in my power to stop this proposal, but I need your help. We must come together as a community to send a clear and powerful message: We will not allow our neighborhoods to become a haven for predators.

Speak out. Attend public hearings. Demand that our safety be prioritized over a system that consistently fails to protect us. Together, we can ensure that decisions like this do not threaten the safety and well-being of our families. San Diego County deserves better, and our children deserve a future free from fear.