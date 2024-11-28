Update on Friday Night Movies at the Mission Theater

Well, what a contrast Friday night, Nov. 15 was compared to the previous Friday when I wrote my earlier letter to the Village News! This time, the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” actually attracted over 100 viewers – thanks to parents who wanted to share Harry Potter’s adventures with their offspring.

So… the word is spreading. All were glued to their seats for over two hours as Harry and his Hogwarts pals, Ron and Hermione, lived through amazing adventures and “Quid-ditch” battles! All ages seemed to love it, as we laughed and chatted with each other in the friendly foyer both before and after the film.

Yes, this film resulted in a totally different reaction from the silent shock we had experienced the previous week after watching “1917.” As I wrote in my first letter, the few seniors who were present then applauded the World War I movie but left the Mission Theater in a state of shell shock.

I hope my letters encourage more Fallbrook folk to enjoy the Friday night movies, and will join in thanking Roy Moosa for his wonderful selection of entertainment.

Sue Thorne