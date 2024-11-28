Seven Warriors given all-league football recognition

Hoff and Casillas on first team

Seven Fallbrook High School football players were given all-league designation by the Palomar League coaches.

Camden Hoff was chosen for the offensive first team. Wyatt Casillas was placed on the defensive first team. Evan Thomas and Ryder Wood are the two Fallbrook players on the offensive second team. The defensive second team included Blake Robinson. Ernesto Garcia and Tayjon Owens were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“I thought that was about right for what our season was,” Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson said of having seven all-league selections.

The Warriors were winless in...