Legionnaires meet 2024 cross country goals

Bonsall High School's 2024 cross country team only had enough runners to place in a meet as a team once and the Legionnaires boys placed sixth that day, and none of Bonsall's runners earned all-league status. However, Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez notes that the season was still successful.

"I want to congratulate all the runners for meeting all their goals and having an amazing season," Ramirez said. "Everybody did amazing."

The races in the Aug. 31 CCA Ravens XC Invitational hosted by Canyon Crest Academy were by grade level. Bonsall's only girl on the team this year, Samantha Kylestewa,...