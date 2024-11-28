Mills, Cyr earn cross country all-league status

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Warriors fourth as team
The top 10 finishers in the Valley League cross country championship race earned berths on the all-league first team while the next 10 finishers were placed on the all-league second team. Two Fallbrook High School girls earned second-team recognition for their performances at the Nov. 9 league championship race at Kit Carson Park.
A time of 21:36.3 on the 3.05-mile course gave senior Cynthia Mills 11th place and second-team recognition. "I'm happy with that, but I wish I would have made first," Mills said.
Mills missed the all-league first team by one position. Valley Center junior Jasmina Gua...
Reader Comments(0)