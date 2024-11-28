Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Mills, Cyr earn cross country all-league status

Warriors fourth as team

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Nov 28, 2024 2:52am0
Fallbrook High's all-league second team runners are Mia Cyr, left, and Cynthia Mills, finishing 18th and 11th respectively. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

The top 10 finishers in the Valley League cross country championship race earned berths on the all-league first team while the next 10 finishers were placed on the all-league second team. Two Fallbrook High School girls earned second-team recognition for their performances at the Nov. 9 league championship race at Kit Carson Park.

A time of 21:36.3 on the 3.05-mile course gave senior Cynthia Mills 11th place and second-team recognition. "I'm happy with that, but I wish I would have made first," Mills said.

Mills missed the all-league first team by one position. Valley Center junior Jasmina Gua...

 

