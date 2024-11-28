Warriors share fifth in boys cross country standings

Fallbrook High School’s boys cross country team shared fifth in the final 2024 Valley League standings.

The formula for the Valley League team cross country league championship gives 25% for positions at each of the two league cluster meets and the other 50% for the positions at the league championship meet.

Fallbrook’s boys were fifth at both cluster meets, which occurred Oct. 4 at Kit Carson Park and Oct. 18 at Guajome Park, and sixth at the league championship meet Nov. 9 at Kit Carson Park. Escondido was sixth in both league clusters and fifth at the league finals.

Seniors Manny Melendez a...