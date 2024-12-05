A sweet holiday tradition brings Peppertree neighbors together

On a crisp Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1, Peppertree Community Park was alive with laughter, creativity, and the sweet aroma of gingerbread. About 20 people of all ages gathered for the neighborhood's beloved annual Gingerbread House-Making event, a holiday tradition lovingly orchestrated by Tracy Daniels.

For the past five years, Tracy has transformed this cherished tradition into a heartfelt gift for her friends, family, and neighbors. The preparation begins the day before, as Tracy bakes trays of homemade gingerbread as well as gingerbread men to go with the houses. She then whips up bowls of ho...