Bonsall Sponsor Group recommends Marquart Ranch time extension

The Bonsall Community Sponsor Group has recommended that the County of San Diego approve a time extension for the planned Marquart Ranch subdivision.

A 5-0 sponsor group vote Nov. 12, with sponsor group chair Steve Norris and vice-chair Larissa Anderson absent, recommended a two-year time extension for the project. The time extension would not change any design or condition of the parcel map.

In October 2007, the county’s Planning Commission approved a tentative map to subdivide the 44.2-acre Marquart Ranch property into nine residential lots. That approval also accepted a revision to the envi...