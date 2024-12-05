Fallbrook's own Acton Academy empowers learners with civic skills for life

Cultivating future leaders with hands-on civic engagement, elections, and public speaking

FALLBROOK – Monserate Christian Academy, an Acton affiliate, renowned for its learner-driven model, is taking a bold approach to civic education and leadership training by fostering real-world skills and experiences that prepare learners to thrive as active, engaged citizens.

Through a unique combination of Town Meetings, studio-based elections, and public exhibitions, Acton Academies provide learners with essential tools to navigate, participate in, and contribute to their communities as adults.

The school's approach to civic education emphasizes active learning over rote memorization. Acton'...