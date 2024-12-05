Holiday arrangements use proteas and Australian wildflowers

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club will present Diana Roy, of Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers, as the guest speaker at the Dec. 10 general meeting. The holiday season is a great time to explore the wonderful world of protea and learn how to use these amazing botanicals to create unique and elegant arrangements.

It's the time to embrace the beauty of the season and transform ordinary holiday décor into something extraordinary.

Roy was born and raised in Southern California and has been passionate about flowers all her life. She is a flower farmer (mostly protea and Australian wildflowers) and the business manager at Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers.

Her responsibilities include sales, marketing, social media and content creation, and more. She has been at Resendiz Brothers for 21 years and loves it. In her 'free time' she enjoys working on her farm, cooking, gardening, designing, writing, photography and traveling.

Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers was launched in 1999 with a passion for growing exotic flowers and a commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products and service. With decades of farming experience in California's ideal Mediterranean climate, they delight in growing spectacular flowers for customers who demand unique and creative floral options.

What began as a family business focused on proteas has grown into a boutique type flower farm offering a vast selection of the most distinctive flowers. In addition to proteas, they now cultivate more than 350 varieties of flowers and foliage, and the selection continues to grow.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:45 p.m., business meeting at 1:15 p.m. and the program at 2:00. Guests are asked to stop by the membership table for a guest name tag.

For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.