Improve your home's energy efficiency

Eco-friendly home updates can lessen your impact on the environment, and they typically can save you money on utilities as an added bonus.

You don’t even have to make significant updates to reap the rewards. Sometimes, even small or low-cost changes can make a big impact.

If you want a more sustainable home, here are some projects you might want to consider.

· Switch to LED light bulbs. This is a quick and easy change that can make your household lighting much more efficient. LED bulbs also last longer, so you’ll find yourself replacing them less often than you would with incandescent bulbs.

·...