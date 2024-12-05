Linda Marie Wilson, 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Fallbrook, California, on Nov. 6, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Linda chose to exercise her right under California's End of Life Option Act, living her final moments on her own terms, as she had always lived her life.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Linda moved to Fallbrook in 2017 with her beloved husband, Peter Wilson. She quickly became a cherished member of the community, known for her vibrant personality and unwavering passion for the causes she held dear.

Linda's love for nature blossomed in her beautiful orchard of fruit trees, where she spent countless hours nurturing her plants. She was an active member of the Fallbrook Garden Club and served as the chair of Art in Public Places at the Fallbrook Art Center, reflecting her deep appreciation for the arts and her desire to enhance her community.

A professional photographer for over 30 years, Linda had an extraordinary ability to capture life's moments with grace and authenticity. Even in retirement, photography remained a vital part of her life.

Linda's home was filled with joy, laughter, and the companionship of her adored Italian Greyhounds. She hosted regular playdates for the Southern California Italian Greyhound group, sharing her love for these special dogs with others.

Those who knew Linda admired her strong and determined spirit. She was a force of nature, a tireless advocate, and a devoted friend and family member.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Peter Wilson; her daughter, Alexandra Cataldi of St. Louis, Missouri; and her sisters, Laura Newberry and Lisa Salmon, also of St. Louis. Her memory will forever live in the hearts of her family, friends, and the community she touched so profoundly.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to a local cancer support organization or the Fallbrook Art Center.

Linda will be remembered for her passion, kindness, and unyielding strength. She lived life fully and on her own terms, leaving an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her.