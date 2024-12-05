Palomar College literary magazine receives national recognition

SAN MARCOS – Bravura, Palomar College's literary magazine, was recognized as the best community college literary magazine in the western region – and the third best in the nation – at a national conference of community college educators.

Four student writers for Bravura also received recognition for their contributions to the magazine.

"We are so proud of our students and what they are able to do," said Palomar College Associate Professor Stacey Trujillo, who along with Associate Professor Clare Rolens teaches the English class in which students produce the magazine each spring semester.

Bravu...