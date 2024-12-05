Republican Women to hold gala, installation

FALLBROOK – On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Republican Women of California will be celebrating President Trump’s win at their annual Membership Gala along with the installation of their 2025 officers.

All are invited to join them on Jan. 10, 2025, when their guest speaker will be Brian Blacher, co-founder of the Shield of David. In 2025, the Republican Women of California-Fallbrook will be celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary.

The Republican Women of California is a women-led organization welcoming Republican men and women to join in actively educating themselves and promoting conservative traditional American values within the wider community.

They offer dynamic informative speakers, college scholarships for local students, local-state-national political action announcements, special event hosting and participation with other local chapters, and voter assistance.

Friendly and politically informed, they invite everyone to attend their meeting on Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. RSVP to rwcfallbrook.org. The cost is $10.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California-Fallbrook.