Rex Wayne Jackson went peacefully into the arms of his Savior Nov. 16, 2024, Kalispell, Montana. Born March 4, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Rex grew up with his three brothers working construction jobs with his father, playing football and wrestling at Southport High School.

He was accepted into Milligan College, Johnson City, Tennessee, on the word of his high school wrestling coach, "He can do it. Give him a chance." He found a home and another family at Milligan, staying an extra year because he didn't want to leave.

Dr. Crowder and his ragtag bunch of wrestlers put the Milligan College wrestling program on the map for those golden years. Upon graduating, Rex was offered the position of Head Wrestling Coach at the University of Georgia. He met wife Becky in the fall of his second year there, 1968. They were married five months later in the Baptist Chapel on campus.

Rex taught at Potter Junior High in Fallbrook, California for 33 years, raising a family with Becky. He loved Fallbrook and the rich friendships built there that lasted a lifetime. He spent his retirement years in Boise, Idaho near the kids and grandkids and Somers, Montana in the cabin on Flathead Lake.

His work was his play. He loved nothing better than work worth doing, cutting trees, shaping the grounds, building a stone wall at the shore below, and documenting his day with photos.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Rex Jackson Jr. and Mildred Lucille Gray Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Oursland Jackson; son Rex Jackson, daughter Mary Jackson, and son Thomas Jackson; brothers Lynn Jackson, Allen Jackson, and Danny Jackson; nine grandchildren: Jordan Jackson, Jake Jackson, Hunter Jackson, Sailor Jackson, Piper Jackson, Logan Jackson Snook, River Jackson, Ruby Rembiszewski, Gwen Rembiszewski and great-grandsons Miles Jackson and James Jackson.

A Celebration of Life Gathering is planned for Jan. 5, 2025, 2 p.m., at Barber Park Event Center, 4049 S Eckert Road, Boise, Idaho.