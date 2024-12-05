It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Roger Lee Kosmerl on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Roger, 86, passed away at home in Fallbrook after a long struggle with Alzheimer's and a stroke.

He was the second oldest of four sons born June 10, 1938, to John Kosmerl and Jennie Jerman in Buffalo, New York. The four brothers were each one year apart and they were very close in school and sometimes in a bit of trouble.

He grew up in Buffalo and attended the University of New York at Buffalo but came to California with a good friend in the early 1960's.

Roger was an outdoorsman and an avid golf player with 2 "Holes in One." He enjoyed watching and participating in many sports and was excited to have been a Little League Baseball umpire for 10 years. He often had season tickets for baseball and football.

During his business career in commercial air conditioning and cold storage, he worked on the original MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the Penguin Exhibit at the San Diego Zoo and went to China twice to help them learn how to flash freeze shrimp and fish. He was serious about his business and even checked out the refrigeration at every grocery store.

On June 26, 1976, Roger married Sandra Lee Dorsey in Orange County, California. It was the second marriage for each making a blended family with five children. At that time, they lived in Fountain Valley, California and Sandy was a math teacher in Huntington Beach.

After retiring, Roger and Sandy moved to Fallbrook, California in 2000. Fallbrook was the perfect spot for Roger who enjoyed taking care of his grove of family fruit trees and Sandy's tropical flowers. He had "an office with a view" and fresh snacks as he worked. Roger was extremely talented with a hammer and nails and he built Sandy a fabulous doll room for her "Terri Lee" dolls.

Roger was predeceased by his brother Allan Kosmerl and his brother Harold Kosmerl and is survived by his brother Norman Kosmerl (LeAnne). He is also survived by his loving wife Sandy, his children Michelle Devine (Matt) and Michael Kosmerl (Megan) and grandchildren Maya, Marissa, Makai and Madelyn, and stepchildren Bruce Dorsey, Steve Dorsey and Lara Grady.

The family wishes to thank his many wonderful caregivers, especially Virginia who looked after him for more than five years.