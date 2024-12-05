Traffic safety grant to fund impaired driving enforcement

SAN DIEGO – The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff's Office a $422,000 grant that will fund a year's worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement will all be funded by the grant.

"We are grateful for the California Office of Traffic Safety's support as we continue our efforts to keep impaired drivers off San Diego County roadways," said Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez. "This grant will help us combat dangerous drivi...