On Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the age of 87, Virginia Ann Allison ("Ginger"), an incredible wife, mother, sister, and teacher was called home to the loving arms of Jesus.

She was born to Andrew Rausch and Veronica O'Farrell in Mandan (Bismarck), North Dakota in 1937 and soon afterward the family moved to Pomona, California when her father got a new job in banking.

Ginger had a wonderful childhood with sister Claudia and very supportive parents who adored each other and instilled values that helped her build the foundation for her strong Catholic faith.

She attended Pomona Catholic High School in Pomona as a standout academic student, cheerleader and member of the volleyball and basketball teams. She then attended the University of San Diego (USD), which at the time was an all-girls college, where she served as class president and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with honors (Cum laude).

She met and dated dentist Dr. Ronald Allison (while he was serving in the U.S. Navy). They were married in 1960 and briefly lived in Del Mar before moving to Fallbrook after deciding it would be an ideal place to operate a dental practice and raise a family.

Ginger and Ron raised four children, all of whom attended Fallbrook schools. Ginger loved teaching gifted students at Fallbrook Street Elementary School, many of whom she cherished and stayed in touch with throughout her life.

In addition to raising four children who actively participated in sports and extracurriculars, she was also very involved with the early music ministry and prayer group at St. Peter's Catholic Community, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at local schools, National Charity League, and The Angel Society. Many years ago, Ginger and Ron also helped in making construction of the church hall at St. Peter's Catholic Community a reality.

Fallbrook became a wonderful home and community for Ginger, Ron and family...where she and Ron enjoyed staying very involved and built dear friendships with amazing people over the course of the past 63 years.

Ginger's friends and family knew her as an extremely fun, bright, caring person who could light up a room with her "larger than life" personality, sense of humor and red hair. She seemed to be able to make friends with anyone, no matter what the circumstances were.

She was a great writer, a voracious reader, loved playing canasta, and had a strong connection to the ocean and the beach. She loved driving her bright yellow convertible, loved cooking and especially loved hosting big family Christmases.

Ginger was a great listener who could offer a clear perspective on what is truly important in the face of life's challenges. Much of who she was as a wife, mother and friend was shaped by her faith and she prayed the rosary often. She was constantly giving to others, and truly had a positive impact on the lives of so many around her.

She'll be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ginger is survived by her husband Ron (married for 64 years); sons Derek (Marilyn), Kirk (Manou), Kent (Eva), daughter Tracy Endersen (Bob) and six grandchildren.

"Have an amazing time...don't mourn, but laugh, dance & raise a glass." - Ginger Allison