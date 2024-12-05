Brunch to feature holiday hits and the Christmas stranger

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all men, women and children to attend a Holiday Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

The program will be "Jingle Bell Jukebox" performed by the Neighbor Tones Youth Show Choir which will sing and dance to holiday hits featured in the Jingle Bell Jukebox. It's a show within a show. Meet the happy soda shop clerk Rudy and his customers as they ring in the season around the jukebox. Put a quarter in and let the Christmas sea...