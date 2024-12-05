Fallbrook Newcomers enjoy fun fall festivities

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers Club offers a variety of fun and engaging social events and activities designed to foster friendship and enjoy shared interests, as well as the opportunity to explore new and interesting venues and attractions. A highlight of several enjoyable fall activities includes the following:

On Oct. 14, the Newcomers Club members visited Julian during the monthly Out and About activity led by Activity Chair Karen Scarpace. The Newcomers enjoyed the interesting tour of the Pioneer Museum with a knowledgeable docent recounting the history of Julian and its founding familie...