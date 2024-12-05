The Nutcracker brings magic to the Old Town Temecula Community Theater

The Old Town Temecula Community Theater came alive with holiday magic as the Temecula Ballet Company presented its enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker on November 22, 23, and 24. Under the direction of the esteemed Artistic Director and Founder Svetlana Minardi, the performance captivated audiences and filled the theater to capacity.

From the moment the curtains rose, it was clear that this year's production was a labor of love. The classic tale, set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score, whisked the audience into a world of wonder, where young Masha's dream unfolded with dazzling snowflakes, bra...