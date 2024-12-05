County receives grant to improve data reporting in traffic fatalities

The County Department of the Medical Examiner received a $600,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to enhance toxicology data reporting for cases involving motor-vehicle related deaths. The grant program runs through September 2025.

Grant funds will pay for toxicologist training as well as method development and validation for newly purchased toxicology equipment. This equipment will be used for the analysis and identification of alcohol and drugs in postmortem specimens from cases involving motor-vehicle related deaths.

The Medical Examiner toxicology laboratory currently pr...