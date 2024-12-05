Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Blanket Project donates hats and Afghans

Michelle's Place Fundraising and Development officer Amber Berkey, left, accepts a donation of 130 hats and 15 Afghans from the Fallbrook Blanket Project from FBP Co-president Cathy Wick who crocheted most of the hats shown and the blanket she is holding. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Michelle's Place provides a range of no-cost comfort and support services to individuals and families impacted by all types of cancers. Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center provides a wide range of supportive services to enhance its clients' wellbeing during their cancer journey.

From behavioral health support and diverse support groups to rejuvenating practices like Reiki, Yoga, and Tai Chi, it also offers engaging creative arts, sewing, and crafting classes. Its holistic programs cater to the clients' wellness needs at every stage of their journey.

While the medical team focus...

 

