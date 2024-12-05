Healthy Living Quiz

It’s one thing to talk about living a healthy lifestyle, but do your daily habits align and contribute to good health?

It’s one thing to talk about living a healthy lifestyle, but do your daily habits align and contribute to good health? Let’s put it to the test. Answer the following questions honestly and check your results below to see how your habits impact your health.

Do you smoke?

A. Yes

B. Sometimes

C. No

How often do you consume alcohol?

A. Every day

B. A few times a week

C. On special occasions or never

What is your activity level?

A. Sedentary: I work a sitting job and don’t exe...